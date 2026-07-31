Zimbabwe: Netone Urges Youth to Harness Ai As Driver of Jobs and Digital Transformation

Mobile network operator NetOne has called on young Zimbabweans to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for innovation, industrialisation and job creation, while warning that the rapid adoption of the technology must be accompanied by robust cybersecurity measures.

In a statement delivered under the theme "Innovate, Industrialise and Create Employment with AI" at an Artificial Intelligence Conference, the telecommunications company said AI is already reshaping industries and driving Zimbabwe's digital transformation.

"It is a great honour for NetOne to be part of this landmark Artificial Intelligence Conference. At NetOne, we believe that AI is not merely a technology of the future--it is the engine driving Zimbabwe's digital transformation today. As Zimbabwe's pioneering mobile network, we are committed to connecting communities while empowering young people with the digital skills needed to shape tomorrow." the company said

NetOne said artificial intelligence is revolutionising sectors including healthcare, agriculture, education, mining, manufacturing and financial services by improving efficiency and creating new opportunities for economic growth.

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However, the company cautioned that the benefits of AI are accompanied by growing cybersecurity risks that require equal attention.

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector--from healthcare, agriculture and education to mining, manufacturing and financial services. However, with these opportunities come new cyber threats. AI can help us detect fraud, identify cyberattacks before they happen, secure our networks, and protect customer information in real time. But the same technology can also be abused through phishing, identity theft, deepfakes and sophisticated cybercrime. That is why AI and cybersecurity must always go hand in hand." said NetOne

The operator said it is investing in intelligent technologies to strengthen network security, improve customer experience and detect suspicious activities before they escalate.

"At NetOne, we are investing in intelligent technologies that strengthen network resilience, improve customer experience, detect suspicious activities, and ensure that Zimbabweans can communicate safely and confidently. Behind every call, mobile money transaction and internet connection is a dedicated team working around the clock to keep our network secure."

Addressing students attending the conference, NetOne said the next generation would play a central role in developing Zimbabwe's AI ecosystem and creating new industries.

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"To the students gathered here today, you are the generation that will build Zimbabwe's AI ecosystem. Some of you will become software engineers, cybersecurity specialists, robotics experts, data scientists and digital entrepreneurs. The opportunities are limitless. The jobs of the future will not only be sought--they will be created by innovators like you."

As the company marks 30 years of operations, NetOne said it is repositioning itself from being solely a telecommunications provider to becoming a digital solutions partner supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and smart communities.

"As NetOne celebrates 30 years of connecting Zimbabwe, we are evolving beyond being just a telecommunications company. We are becoming a digital solutions partner that powers innovation, supports startups, enables smart communities, and creates opportunities for every Zimbabwean through technology."

The company urged businesses, policymakers, educators and technology users to adopt AI responsibly while ensuring digital systems remain secure.