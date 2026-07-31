Uganda: Government Declares Telecom Infrastructure Vandalism Economic Sabotage

The government has warned that vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure is undermining national development and will be treated as economic sabotage as Uganda expands digital connectivity across the country.

Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance Joyce Ssebugwawo said telecom towers and equipment are no longer just private investments but critical national infrastructure supporting emergency services, healthcare, education and business activities.

Speaking at a ceremony where ATC Uganda handed over Shs20.9 billion to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF), Ssebugwawo said attacks on communication infrastructure have far-reaching consequences for communities and the economy.

"Telecommunication towers and equipment are not just private assets. They are critical national infrastructure that supports emergency services, commerce, healthcare and education," Ssebugwawo said.

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"Acts of vandalism undermine national development. The government has taken a strong position, and these crimes are being treated as economic sabotage," she added.

The minister commended the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), security agencies and the judiciary for their efforts to curb vandalism of telecom equipment, noting that such attacks have disrupted network availability and limited access to digital services in some parts of the country.

Ssebugwawo said the government's partnership with private sector players is critical to expanding digital access, especially in communities that may not be reached through commercial investment alone.

She noted that market forces often favour commercially viable areas, leaving remote and underserved communities behind, making government intervention necessary to ensure equitable access to digital technologies.

"The contribution being handed over today represents more than a financial contribution. It reflects responsible corporate citizenship and ensures that companies prospering in Uganda invest back into our nation's development," she said.

The Shs20.9 billion contribution from ATC Uganda will support the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF), which finances initiatives aimed at extending communication services to underserved and hard-to-reach areas across the country.

The minister said Uganda's digital agenda must now move beyond expanding network coverage to ensuring that citizens can meaningfully access and use digital services.

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She warned that building network infrastructure alone is insufficient if citizens cannot afford digital devices and internet services or lack the skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

"Connectivity without affordable access is like building a highway that no one can afford to use. The infrastructure exists, but its value is lost," Ssebugwawo said.

She said the government wants all Ugandans--including young people in rural areas, students, farmers and public servants--to benefit from digital opportunities regardless of where they live.

Ssebugwawo also called for greater attention to emerging digital challenges, including cybersecurity, child online protection, consumer rights and the spread of misinformation.

She urged the Uganda Communications Commission and other stakeholders in the ICT sector to keep digital safety at the centre of efforts to expand connectivity across the country.

The minister said continued investment by companies such as ATC Uganda demonstrates confidence in Uganda's ICT sector and reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining an environment that supports innovation, investment and sustainable digital growth.

The ceremony brought together government officials, regulators and telecommunications industry stakeholders as Uganda continues efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand access to communication services nationwide.