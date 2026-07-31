Kenya: Standard Chartered Mobilizes Sh97bn for Sustainable Finance in Kenya

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has mobilized more than Sh97 billion in sustainable finance since 2021, supporting renewable energy, affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure and women-led businesses as demand for climate-focused investments grows.

According to the bank's 2025 Sustainability Progress Report, the funding has also supported financial inclusion initiatives, underscoring the banking sector's growing role in financing Kenya's climate and development goals.

"We have continued to support our clients in their sustainability journeys through sustainable finance solutions while strengthening our own environmental performance," the bank said.

"Our ambition remains to be the leading cross-border bank connecting capital with sustainable growth opportunities in Kenya and beyond."

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The bank said sustainability is now embedded in its lending decisions through alignment with the Central Bank of Kenya's Green Finance Taxonomy and Climate Risk Disclosure Framework, which requires lenders to incorporate climate-related risks into credit assessments.

During 2025, Standard Chartered assessed 21 large corporate clients under its climate risk framework, representing about 19 percent of its Corporate and Investment Banking portfolio. None of the assessed clients fell into the highest climate-risk categories.

The report also showed progress in reducing the bank's own environmental footprint, with Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its Kenyan operations falling 9.7 percent during the year.

Energy consumption, water use and waste sent to landfill also declined, with the bank recycling nearly 68 tonnes of waste and achieving an 84 percent landfill diversion rate.