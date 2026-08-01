Africa's Energy Crossroads: What Namibia's Rise and South Africa's Debate Mean for the Continent

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Africa stands at one of the most consequential moments in its modern economic history.

From the offshore oil discoveries of Namibia to the natural gas reserves of Mozambique, from Angola's mature petroleum industry to Senegal and Mauritania's emergence as new energy producers, the continent is witnessing the birth of a new energy era. Uganda is advancing towards commercial oil production, Ghana continues to build on its offshore success, while countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Somalia continue exploring their hydrocarbon potential.

Yet beneath these diverse national stories lies a single continental question: Can Africa convert its abundant natural resources into lasting prosperity?

The answer will depend less on what lies beneath the ground than on what exists above it—strong institutions, sound governance, policy certainty and visionary leadership.

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In that context, the contrasting experiences of Namibia and South Africa offer valuable lessons not only for Southern Africa, but for every African nation seeking to attract investment while safeguarding its long-term national interests.

For decades, Namibia and South Africa have shared more than a border. They have shared history, infrastructure, trade and access to one of the world's most promising offshore geological formations—the Orange Basin.

Today, however, their energy trajectories are beginning to diverge.

Namibia is rapidly emerging as one of the world's newest oil-producing nations. Successive offshore discoveries have attracted billions of dollars in investment from international energy companies, transforming the country into one of Africa's most closely watched investment destinations.

Its success is about far more than oil.

It demonstrates that investors are drawn not only to geological potential, but also to countries that provide regulatory clarity, institutional stability, efficient decision-making and confidence that major projects can progress within predictable timeframes.

South Africa, by contrast, possesses considerable offshore hydrocarbon potential and one of Africa's most sophisticated industrial economies. Yet development has progressed more slowly as policymakers, regulators, industry and civil society continue debating the balance between environmental protection, legislative reform and investment certainty.

Neither approach should be caricatured.

Environmental stewardship remains essential. Africa cannot afford development that compromises its oceans, biodiversity or future generations. Equally, prolonged uncertainty can discourage investment, delay economic opportunities and shift capital towards jurisdictions where regulatory pathways are perceived to be more predictable.

This is not simply South Africa's challenge.

It is a policy dilemma confronting governments across Africa.

Whether in Nigeria as it reforms its petroleum sector, Mozambique as it develops its LNG industry, Senegal and Mauritania as they enter production, Uganda as it prepares to export oil, or emerging exploration markets elsewhere on the continent, governments are grappling with the same fundamental question: how can Africa attract investment while ensuring that its natural wealth delivers lasting benefits for its people?

The countries that answer that question successfully will shape Africa's economic future.

Global investment capital is increasingly selective.

Energy companies compare opportunities in Namibia not only with South Africa or Angola, but also with Guyana, Brazil, Suriname, Norway, Qatar and other energy-producing jurisdictions. Investment decisions are influenced by regulatory certainty, governance standards, fiscal stability, infrastructure, local skills and the confidence that projects can move efficiently from discovery to production.

Africa therefore competes not merely within itself—it competes with the world.

That reality should encourage greater continental cooperation rather than rivalry.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents an opportunity to think beyond national borders. Imagine a Southern African energy and industrial corridor connecting Angola's petroleum expertise, Namibia's offshore discoveries, South Africa's financial and manufacturing capabilities, Mozambique's natural gas resources, Botswana's logistics strengths and the engineering talent found across the region.

Such integration could stimulate local manufacturing, strengthen African supply chains, develop world-class technical skills, increase regional value addition and create hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs.

Instead of exporting raw resources and importing finished products, Africa could increasingly build, process, manufacture and innovate at home.

This is ultimately the continent's greatest opportunity.

Oil and gas should not be viewed as ends in themselves. They are catalysts that can finance economic diversification, renewable energy, scientific research, education, healthcare, infrastructure and industrial development.

History offers Africa both inspiration and warning.

Some resource-rich nations transformed natural wealth into broad-based prosperity through sound governance and long-term planning. Others became cautionary examples of missed opportunity, institutional weakness and overdependence on commodity exports.

The choice remains Africa's to make.

Namibia's emergence deserves celebration because it demonstrates what is possible when natural opportunity is matched by policy confidence and institutional credibility. South Africa's experience equally offers valuable lessons about the importance of balancing environmental responsibility with regulatory efficiency and investment certainty.

Neither country represents the entire African story.

Together, however, they illuminate choices confronting governments from Dakar to Dar es Salaam, from Kampala to Windhoek, from Accra to Maputo.

Ultimately, Africa's future will not be determined by the quantity of oil beneath its seabed or minerals beneath its soil.

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It will be determined by the quality of its institutions, the consistency of its policies, the transparency of its governance and the courage of leaders willing to make decisions that balance today's opportunities with tomorrow's responsibilities.

The race for Africa's energy future has already begun.

Those nations that embrace cooperation over competition, certainty over indecision and long-term national vision over short-term political calculation will not simply attract investment—they will help define Africa's next chapter of economic transformation.

The question is no longer whether Africa possesses the resources to prosper.

The question is whether Africa will build the institutions capable of turning those resources into a lasting legacy for generations to come.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.