South Africa: Meet 'Miss Tee', the Community Leader Getting Stinkwater Residents Moving With Free Aerobics Classes

Every weekend up to a 100 children, teenagers and women gather at Refentse Primary School in Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, for free aerobics classes.

The weekly events were started by local resident, Khaohelo Tshabalala, known as 'Miss Tee' in her community. Tshabalala says she was diagnosed with postnatal depression after the birth of her fourth child in February this year.

She says at the time, a healthcare professional encouraged her to find an activity that would keep her busy rather than focusing on her problems.

Soon after, Tshabalala decided to start the aerobics classes, even though she has no formal training as a fitness instructor. Tshabalala says she realised there were other women and young people in her community also struggling with anxiety and other mental health problems.

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"I wanted to create an activity that we could all do together."

The first outdoor aerobics class took place at Refentse Primary School in May this year. "The opening of the aerobics club was the first phase of the seed the doctor planted for me."

Tshabalala says on busy days, more than a hundred residents show up for class. The majority are women, and the rest are teenagers and younger children.

Tshabalala tells Health-e News that the school provides the space for free so community members can gather to exercise.

"A local organisation, Batho Le Kutlwano provides participants with a small meal, fruit and bottled water after sessions," Tshabalala says.

"My low mental state improved after establishing this club," she says.

Saturday mornings are no longer the same

For 59-year old Selina Motlholo the classes are worth travelling about 10km to attend. The grandmother of four says she will be turning 60 'very soon'.

She says was already exercising on her own when she heard about the aerobics classes.

"I like exercising. When I saw the poster announcement about the aerobics classes, I didn't waste time." Motlholo says she has become fitter since joining the group.

"There are benefits in aerobics. I have gained fitness, I squat more than the girls in the club. At my age, you won't believe I'm turning sixty very soon," she says.

The grandmother of four says she doesn't take any chronic medication for high blood pressure or high blood sugar levels.

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She says after joining the aerobics classes, she also lost weight. "I consume no sugar, and went from a size 44 to 40."

Motlholo says she credits her good health to a healthier diet combined with the regular exercises.

48-year old Angelina Morudu says she also joined the weekly classes for the health benefits. "I couldn't go up the steps or bend down, now I see the changes," she says.

"It's a stress reliever. I am calling on all women to come and join and turn themselves into young girls," says Morudu.

Younger residents are also joining in. 9-year old Kebadiretse Sebata says she wants to stay active.

"Rather than spend time roaming the streets and do silly things, I come to the classes to exercise," says Sebata.

For Tshabalala, what started as an activity to help her through her own mental health struggles, has grown into a healthy weekly activity that brings the community together.

"The numbers are rising like mercury every week," says Tshabalala about the growing number of attendees. "We are growing by heaps and bounds."