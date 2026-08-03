Rwanda: Asbestos Phaseout Set for Completion in 2027

The removal of asbestos roofing from public and private buildings is expected to be completed by the end of the 2026/27 fiscal year, with officials saying the nationwide exercise is now in its final phase despite delays caused by funding constraints and public sensitisation challenges.

According to Alphonse Rukaburandekwe, Director General of the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), asbestos has already been removed from 94 per cent of government buildings and 89.2 per cent of privately owned buildings.

"The asbestos removal is still ongoing. We still have some small portions to be removed. Today, we are at 94 per cent removal for government buildings and 89.2 per cent for privately owned buildings," Rukaburandekwe told The New Timeson Thursday, July 30.

The remaining work accounts for only a small share of the estimated 1.69 million square metres of asbestos roofing that once covered buildings across the country.

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Rukaburandekwe acknowledged that the programme has taken longer than initially planned, citing budget limitations and the time needed to convince property owners to replace asbestos roofs.

Efforts to eliminate asbestos in Rwanda date back to October 2009, when the Cabinet gave individuals and institutions six months to remove asbestos roofing from their buildings.

The deadline, however, proved unrealistic because of limited funding and a shortage of trained technicians. It was subsequently extended to 2016 and later to 2020.

"The deadline should have been met already. We hope the exercise will be completed before this fiscal year ends," he said.

He added that logistical challenges and the need for continuous public sensitisation also slowed implementation.

"The exercise has faced logistical challenges, as well as the need for continued sensitisation of private property owners because asking someone to remove asbestos from a building they have lived in for many years is not an easy thing," he said.

Safe disposal remains a priority

Authorities say removing asbestos is only part of the process, with safe disposal remaining critical to protecting public health and the environment.

Rukaburandekwe said all asbestos waste is disposed of in designated burial sites under the supervision of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

"Asbestos is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner while respecting safety distances to ensure people are protected. Disposal sites have been identified and are properly managed under REMA's supervision," he said.

Rwanda currently has 13 operational asbestos burial sites across the country. Southern Province has four sites located in Huye, Gisagara, Nyanza and Kamonyi districts.

Western Province has sites in Rusizi, Ngororero, Karongi and Rubavu, while Northern Province has sites in Musanze, Gicumbi and Rulindo districts. Eastern Province has disposal sites in Rwamagana and Nyagatare districts.

Experts call for long-term monitoring

Environmental health experts have welcomed the progress but say the safe management of disposal sites will remain important long after asbestos has been removed.

Abias Maniragaba, an environmental health and economics expert, said proper containment is essential because asbestos does not decompose and can remain hazardous for decades.

"There should be careful lining and covering of every disposal site where asbestos is buried to prevent particles from contaminating the soil and causing environmental pollution," he said.

He added that disposal sites should remain protected well into the future.

"Asbestos is non-degradable and remains toxic for a very long time. Disposal sites should be fenced, guarded and monitored for more than 20 years to ensure they do not pose risks to surrounding communities."

Maniragaba also recommended that disposal sites be located at a safe distance from residential areas.

"The buffer distance should be more than 40 metres between disposal sites and residential areas to minimise exposure risks."

He further stressed the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to help communities living near disposal sites understand the necessary safety precautions.

"There is a need for consistent public awareness so that communities know how to live safely around these sites. The disposal areas should remain protected, fenced and guarded whenever possible," he said.

Why asbestos is hazardous

Asbestos was once widely used in roofing because of its strength, durability and fire-resistant properties. However, scientific research later linked prolonged exposure to asbestos fibres to serious illnesses, including lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma, a rare cancer that affects the lining of internal organs.

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Health experts say the risk increases when asbestos fibres become airborne, particularly as roofing materials deteriorate or are removed without proper safety measures.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 125 million people worldwide are exposed to asbestos in the workplace.

A WHO publication estimates that occupational exposure causes about 107,000 deaths each year from lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis, in addition to about 1.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost to asbestos-related diseases.

Cost of replacement

Although the government continues to coordinate the national asbestos removal programme, replacing asbestos roofs remains a major financial burden for many homeowners.

Housing experts estimate that replacing asbestos roofing on a typical 300-square-metre family house costs about Rwf2.6 million. This includes around Rwf500,000 for asbestos removal, Rwf1.5 million for new iron sheets, and about Rwf600,000 for labour, painting and related works.