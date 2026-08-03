Malawi: VP Ansah Urges Pastors' Wives to 'Win More Souls' Through Integrity and Character

Vice-President Jane Ansah made a further public appearance this week, calling on pastors' wives to win more souls for Christ by demonstrating unwavering integrity and exemplary character in their daily lives.

Ansah delivered the heartfelt appeal as she closed out the three-day Christ-Citadel International Church (CIC) Pastors' Wives Conference, held at the church's Area 47 Sanctuary in Lilongwe -- days after she had earlier opened the same event as guest of honour.

Speaking candidly, the Vice-President acknowledged the immense pressures faced by pastors and their spouses, many of whom are expected to be pillars of strength for their congregations even amid personal struggles of their own.

"It is not easy to be a pastor or a pastor's spouse. Christians have high expectations of pastors and their spouses. When they quarrel, fight, fall sick or lose loved ones, they expect pastors and their spouses to help them," she said.

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Ansah urged the pastors' wives in attendance to remain steadfast in their calling, encouraging them to live Christ-centred lives capable of inspiring others toward the Christian faith, regardless of the personal challenges they may face behind closed doors.

The conference, held under the theme 'Called to Serve and Strengthened to Stand', drawn from Philippians 1:27, was designed to equip pastors' wives with practical ministry skills while nurturing both their personal and spiritual growth.

Over the course of the three days, delegates explored a wide range of topics, including righteousness, integrity in ministry, mentorship, personal grooming and wellness, church governance, and the delicate balancing act between family life, ministry and professional responsibilities.

Organising committee chairperson Evangelist Catherine Chirwa said the conference had been carefully designed to strengthen pastors' wives by boosting their capacity to serve effectively alongside their husbands in ministry.

Ansah's continued high-profile presence at religious and community events comes amid intense political speculation surrounding her role in government, following persistent claims that she has been increasingly sidelined from cabinet meetings and official state engagements -- making her repeated public appearances at events such as this one all the more closely watched by political observers.