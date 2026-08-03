Malawi: Interfaith Body Slams 'Treasonous' Rumours Over President Mutharika's Health

The Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue (IFPJD) has issued a stinging condemnation of what it describes as irresponsible and inflammatory commentary surrounding President Peter Mutharika's health, branding the remarks both alarming and treasonous.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its Secretary General, Reverend Damson Mchenga, the interfaith body took direct aim at comments made by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, who had pointed toward the possibility of a change in the presidency within the next two months.

The organisation did not mince its words, insisting such speculation crosses a dangerous line, warning that comments suggesting an imminent shift in national leadership could stoke unnecessary fear and instability across the country.

IFPJD went further, appealing to Malawians to treat the President's health with the same discretion and respect they would extend to any private citizen, insisting personal medical matters -- regardless of a person's public office -- deserve to remain confidential unless disclosed by those directly involved.

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The statement comes amid growing political tension in the country, following weeks of speculation over the health and standing of senior political figures, with Namiwa's earlier remarks about Vice-President Jane Ansah's political trajectory also having sparked fierce backlash from religious leaders and government officials alike.

IFPJD's intervention adds further weight to a chorus of voices from Malawi's faith community calling for greater responsibility in public discourse, particularly on sensitive matters relating to national leadership and personal wellbeing.

The interfaith body has urged all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, to exercise caution and restraint when discussing such matters publicly, warning that careless or unverified claims risk undermining both national stability and basic standards of human dignity and respect.

No official response has yet been issued by Namiwa or CDEDI in reaction to the interfaith body's statement.