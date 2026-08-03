Angola: Over 900 Families Affected By the Rain in Cunene Receive Support

Ondjiva — At least 923 families affected by the recent rains of 2026 in Cunene province began receiving support Monday in various municipalities, under the Disaster Emergency Response Fund (DREF) program of the Angolan Red Cross (CVA).

The information was provided to ANGOP by the CVA delegate in Cunene, Regina Francisco, who stated that the distribution covers 724 families in the municipalities of Cuanhama and 299 in Mupa and Nehone.

She explained that the kit includes a 25-liter bucket, insecticide-impregnated mosquito nets, soap, cloths, toothpaste, water treatment tablets, and other feminine hygiene items.

The official emphasized that the distribution process is going quickly, given that on this first day alone, 433 families from the neighborhoods of Naipalala, Castilhos, and Pioneiro Zeca, whose homes were flooded by this year's rain, were assisted.

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She explained that after the distribution, the same group of people will receive 100,000 kwanzas per family at the beginning of August to use in managing small businesses. Regina Francisco highlighted that, within the scope of this program, the province received support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to address this emergency situation affecting families in the region.

The CVA in Cunene oversees 500 volunteers who provide support for vaccination campaigns, emergencies in case of natural disasters such as cyclical droughts and floods, and the collection and distribution of donations.

The province of Cunene is experiencing climate change scenarios with cyclical periods of drought and flooding, with the floods of 2008-2009 affecting more than 4,500 families. PEM/LHE/VIC/TED/DOJ