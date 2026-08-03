Zimbabwe: Bodies of Nothabo Tshuma, Two Daughters to Arrive in Bulawayo Ahead of Tuesday Burial

2 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters are expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Sunday, as the family prepares to lay the three to rest following their tragic deaths in the United Kingdom.

Nothabo, 42, and her daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found dead at their home in Great Denham, near Bedford, on July 6.

An inquest, which opened on Tuesday, heard that all three died from head injuries.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, who was arrested in Johannesburg on suspicion of murdering the three, remains in custody in South Africa.

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He is facing a charge related to the possession of an illegal firearm and is also wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged murders.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, spokesperson Leon Khumalo confirmed that the bodies would arrive in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon.

"The family wishes to officially inform relatives, friends, colleagues, church members and the wider community that our beloved Nothabo, Natalie and Nala Tshuma will arrive in Bulawayo on the afternoon of Sunday, 2 August 2026.

"The family will receive them at Bulawayo Airport, after which they will be accompanied to Nyaradzo Funeral Services."

Khumalo said the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4.

"The funeral will be held on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. A church service will take place in the morning at Lobengula Brethren in Christ Church, followed by the final burial at Luveve Cemetery, where Nothabo and her two beautiful daughters will be laid to rest together."

He described the past few weeks as an agonising period for the family and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

"This has been an unbearably painful journey for our family.

"We sincerely thank everyone who has stood with us throughout this difficult time, including Nothabo's workmates and colleagues, our relatives, friends, family friends, church members and the wider Bulawayo community.

"Your prayers, messages, visits, kindness and unwavering support have carried us through some of our darkest moments."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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