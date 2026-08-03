Kenya: Gachagua Renews Attack On Vision 2060, Demands Action On Economy and Security

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his criticism of the government's Vision 2060 initiative, urging President William Ruto's administration to focus on the immediate economic and security challenges facing Kenyans instead of long-term development plans.

Speaking during a church service and public address in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Gachagua said Kenyans were more concerned about the high cost of living, declining agricultural earnings, insecurity, illicit alcohol and disaster preparedness than a development blueprint stretching decades into the future.

His latest remarks deepen his sustained criticism of Vision 2060, which he has repeatedly described as a distraction from what he considers the government's immediate governance and economic failures.

Gachagua said farmers in Mwea and Ahero were not interested in long-term promises and instead wanted immediate government action to protect locally produced rice from imports.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Farmers in Mwea and Ahero do not want to hear about Vision 2060. They want the government to stop importing rice so that locally produced rice can be bought here in Kenya. They need that money now to educate their children," he said.

He also accused the government of failing maize farmers, alleging that poor-quality fertiliser had contributed to significant crop losses in Bomet, Olenguruone and other maize-growing areas.

Gachagua claimed farmers in some areas had experienced crop failures of up to 70 percent and said the government should provide answers and immediate support.

He further criticised the 0.8 percent levy on tea, arguing that it had discouraged buyers and could reduce the annual bonuses received by tea farmers.

Gachagua also faulted the closure of the New KCC processing plant in Nyahururu, claiming dairy farmers had gone for four months without receiving payments.

He alleged that the plant was being allowed to collapse deliberately to pave the way for acquisition by private interests, a claim that has not been independently established.

Turning to security, the former Deputy President accused the government of failing to contain illicit alcohol in parts of Nyandarua, arguing that illegal brews had returned despite previous crackdowns.

He also alleged that suspected criminals attacked and robbed commuters near the SGR section of the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday.

"Kenyans want to know when these goons will be dealt with. Stop telling people about Vision 2060 and tell them what you are doing today," Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President further challenged the government to outline its preparedness for anticipated El Niño rains, warning that flood-prone areas, including parts of Nyandarua County, could suffer extensive damage without preventive measures.

He said the government should be telling Kenyans how it plans to protect lives and property and support families that could be affected by heavy rains.

On the political front, Gachagua rejected what he claimed were plans to amend the Constitution and replace Kenya's presidential system with a parliamentary model.

He alleged that such a change would enable political leaders to retain power by influencing Members of Parliament rather than seeking direct presidential approval from voters.

"They have realised they cannot buy the people because Kenyans have made up their minds. Now they want a parliamentary system where they can buy MPs instead. If they bring such a referendum, we will defeat it," he said.

Gachagua linked the alleged proposal to remarks he attributed to Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, although the claims require independent verification.

President Ruto launched the Vision 2060 process on Thursday as the proposed successor to Vision 2030, which is set to expire after guiding Kenya's long-term development agenda since 2008.

The government plans to develop the new framework through nationwide consultations involving the private sector, academia, civil society, faith-based organisations, professional bodies, workers, the creative industry and young people.

Gachagua had already criticised the initiative in a recent podcast interview, arguing that the administration should first account for its record on the cost of living, healthcare under the Social Health Authority (SHA), the university funding model, insecurity and youth concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was being lined up to spearhead the Vision 2060 initiative and urged him not to associate himself with the programme.

Gachagua separately called on religious leaders, civil society organisations and corporate leaders to boycott government forums on Vision 2060, arguing that participation would legitimise what he described as an attempt to divert attention from pressing socio-economic problems.

His latest attack comes as he positions himself within the emerging opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election. Gachagua has pledged to support a single opposition presidential candidate against President Ruto.

The former Deputy President also remains engaged in a legal battle challenging his impeachment, with his lead counsel, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, arguing that Parliament removed him through a rushed process that failed to meet the constitutional threshold for the impeachment of a Deputy President.