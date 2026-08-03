South Africa: The R31 Million Question - DA to Question Minister Mckenzie On FIFA Spending

2 August 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
By Leah Potgieter MP - DA Spokesperson On Sport, Arts and Culture

On Tuesday, 4 August, Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will account to Parliament on its FIFA World Cup 2026 delegation and related expenses.

As the Minister and the Department have failed to provide proper, accountable responses to questions about the spending extravaganza, the DA has requested that the Department and the Minister come prepared for tough questions and avoid the lack of transparency.

The DA has preemptively written to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, demanding that the Minister and the Department prepare and present the following:

- The full names, relevant qualifications and experience of each of the 151 delegation members that warranted their inclusion.

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- The specific role and responsibilities of each of the 151 delegation members.

- A clear account of what each of the 151 delegation members did during the World Cup.

- A detailed account of the meetings and engagements held by the Minister and each of the 151 delegation members.

- A detailed breakdown of the estimated R31 million expenditure, including the cost attributable to each of the 151 delegation members.

- A detailed breakdown of all sponsorships received.

- A detailed account of the return on investment achieved from the estimated R31 million expenditure, including the measurable benefits secured for South African sport, arts, culture, tourism, or related industries.

The DA will hold Minister Gayton McKenzie to account for each Rand spent at the World Cup.

Read the original article on DA.

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