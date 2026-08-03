Uganda: Mitchell Daka Crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026

Mitchell Daka, a 29-year-old international model and businesswoman from Budaka District, has been crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026, earning the right to represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe competition, which will be held in Puerto Rico.

Daka secured the crown after a standout performance throughout the competition, where she impressed judges with her confidence, eloquence, stage presence and commitment to championing mental health and emotional wellness.

The glamorous finale celebrated beauty, intelligence, confidence and purpose, bringing together contestants from across Uganda to compete for one of the country's most prestigious beauty titles.

The event also highlighted Uganda's cultural diversity, fashion industry and emerging creative talent.

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Daka sealed her victory during the highly anticipated question-and-answer segment, where she spoke passionately about Uganda's creativity and fashion industry when asked what she would do for Uganda if chosen the winner.

"I believe that we are so blessed to live in a country with such talented people. Every single dress you see on this stage tonight is a representation of the artistry and creativity that exists within our own land," she said.

"Right now is the perfect time because there is focus on the African continent and African designers. So if I had an opportunity to represent Uganda on an international platform, I would show people the quality and standard that thrives in Ugandan designers."

Her response earned applause from both the audience and judges, reflecting her intention to use the Miss Universe platform not only to represent Uganda's beauty but also to promote the country's creative economy, fashion designers and cultural identity internationally.

Speaking before being crowned, Daka reflected on her personal journey, describing it as one shaped by resilience and determination.

"As a young person who has always been counted out, I had to build the courage to become the woman standing in front of you today. I am an international model and businesswoman, and I am deeply passionate about mental health and emotional wellness because the challenges I faced forced me to grow the strength to say I will achieve my dreams regardless of how people say I can't," she said.

Her remarks resonated with many young Ugandans, particularly those who have experienced rejection or self-doubt. Daka pledged to use her reign to advocate for mental health awareness while encouraging young people to pursue their ambitions despite obstacles.

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Throughout the competition, Daka consistently emerged among the strongest contestants. She excelled in runway presentations, interviews and stage appearances, demonstrating poise, confidence and effective communication.

Judges also recognised her influence beyond the stage by awarding her the Face of Miss Universe Uganda title and the Multimedia Queen of the Journey award.

The pageant also recognised other outstanding finalists. Kimberly Jael Aremo finished as first runner-up, while Bridget Katungi was named second runner-up. Sureya Umeima and Jemimah Mpoza completed the top five after strong performances throughout the competition.

Beauty pageants have increasingly evolved beyond physical appearance to celebrate leadership, advocacy, intelligence and community impact. Under the Miss Universe platform, contestants are expected to serve as ambassadors who champion meaningful causes and represent their countries with confidence and authenticity.

As Miss Universe Uganda 2026, Daka now begins preparations for the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, where contestants from around the world will compete for one of the world's most recognised beauty titles. She is expected to showcase Uganda's culture, tourism, fashion, creativity and the resilience of its young people on the international stage.