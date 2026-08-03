Rwanda: Global HIV Funding Falls 25%, Hitting Lowest Level Since 2007

2 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Global donor government funding for HIV programmes in low- and middle-income countries fell by 25 per cent in 2025, reaching its lowest level in nearly two decades, according to a new report.

The report published on July 27 by KFF, an independent health policy research organisation in partnership with the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), shows that donor government contributions declined from $8.3 billion in 2024 to $6.2 billion in 2025.

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The $2.1 billion reduction was the largest annual decline since global donor funding for HIV programmes began scaling up. The 2025 funding level was the lowest recorded since 2007.

The decline was largely driven by reduced support from the United States government, which remained the world's largest donor to HIV programmes despite the cuts.

The report also found that total resources available for the HIV response from all sources, including domestic governments, donor countries, multilateral organisations and philanthropic institutions, fell by 18 per cent to $17.6 billion in 2025.

The report noted that the US has been the leading contributor to global HIV financing, supporting programmes that provide HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services, particularly in countries with high HIV burdens.

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Funding from other donor governments remained largely unchanged in 2025, but their contributions have fallen significantly over the years. According to the report, non-US donor government funding has declined by about 50 per cent since 2011, mainly due to reductions in bilateral assistance.

The reduction in donor support raises concerns for countries that depend on external financing to sustain HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

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According to UNAIDS estimates cited in the report, around 30 million people globally were receiving antiretroviral therapy in 2024, a major achievement supported by sustained investments in HIV programmes. However, funding pressures could affect efforts to expand and maintain such services.

UNAIDS has warned that declining resources could threaten progress made in reducing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, as countries work towards the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the region most affected by HIV, with about 65 per cent of people living with HIV globally in 2024.

The region has also benefited significantly from international HIV financing over the years.

The findings stressed that maintaining predictable funding will be critical to protecting gains made in the HIV response and ensuring countries continue expanding access to prevention and treatment services.

Read the original article on New Times.

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