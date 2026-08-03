Tanzanian Singers Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu Welcome First Child Together

Tanzanian music stars Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The singers announced the arrival of their daughter on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by sharing a hospital photo on social media showing them alongside their newborn.

In a joint statement accompanying the post, the couple expressed their excitement, welcoming the baby to the world and stating that she is deeply loved.

The arrival comes weeks after Zuchu publicly announced via her social media handle that she and Diamond had separated and were undergoing divorce proceedings after six years together, citing a desire to focus on her health and music career.

Despite the recent separation announcement, the couple appears to be united in welcoming their newborn.