Namibia: Oshana Police Chief Calls On Road Users to Adhere to Traffic Rules

The Namibian Police commander for the Oshana region has called on Oshakati motorists to adhere to traffic rules for the benefit of all road users at the town.

Commissioner Andreas Shilelo said traffic rules are not there to punish road users but to safeguard lives and encourage responsible road behaviour.

"It is a shared responsibility which requires discipline, dedication and commitment," said Shilelo, speaking at the inauguration of the newly established Oshakati Town Council's Traffic Law Enforcement Unit on Monday.

Shilelo noted that it is important for road users at Oshakati to comply with the traffic rules enforced by the unit, which was established through laws that empower local authorities in Namibia to regulate traffic rules and enforce bylaws to foster good road use behaviours.

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Selma Hedibi, the northern manager in the transport and inspectorate division, said the establishment of the unit will help strengthen collective efforts to save lives and promote a culture of safety on the roads.

"Wear seat belts and drive responsibly," said Hedibi.

The Road Fund Administration's (RFA) northern regional supervisor, Shikondjeleni Kasheeta, said the RFA's mandate is to collect funds for road maintenance, which also ensures that traffic rules are well enforced.

He said the new traffic law enforcement unit at Oshakati is a move aimed to protect road users at Oshakati and enforce broader national efforts to improve road safety countrywide.

"As Namibia's population grows, so does the need for safety for road users. Together, let us protect our roads and road users," said Kasheeta.

The unit was officially inaugurated by works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi.

The establishment of the Traffic Law Enforcement Unit was supported by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the RFA, Roads Authority, and the Namibian Police.

Oshana governor Hophni Iipinge said the unit will not only address those who do not adhere to traffic rules but also illegal street vendors and sanitation issues.

He said the law will compel bus drivers to exclusively load passengers at the Omatala Bus Terminal, and street vendors to operate at the Omatala and other designated sites.

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"That means, there will be no buses loading at Okatana Service, Shalli and Kanika. Let us go to Omatala, you cannot just sell everywhere," said Iipinge.