Rwanda Closes Eight Alcohol Factories, Orders Nationwide Recall of 38 Liquor Brands

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has ordered the immediate closure of eight alcoholic beverage manufacturing facilities, revoked all their manufacturing licences and directed a nationwide recall of their products over public health concerns.

In a public announcement issued on Sunday, August 2, the regulator said the action followed regulatory inspections and compliance assessments conducted under the authority of the law establishing Rwanda FDA.

The authority said the measures took immediate effect and are intended to safeguard public health.

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"Following regulatory inspections and compliance assessments; in the interest of public health, Rwanda FDA informs all manufacturers, distributors, retailers and the general public of the following regulatory actions are in effect immediately," the regulator said.

The affected manufacturers are Ingufu Gin Ltd, NBG Ltd, SKY Drop Industries Ltd, Africana Buffalo Ltd, NOPA Company Ltd, Roots Investment Group Ltd, Rugali Agro-processing Company and Zhonglu Industrial Liability Company Ltd.

Rwanda FDA also ordered the withdrawal from the market of all alcoholic beverages produced by the affected facilities. The products include a range of gins, vodkas, whiskies, rum, brandy, liqueurs and potable spirits.

Among the recalled brands are Red Waragi, Rabiant Gin, Ngufu Gin, King's Vodka, Royal Castle Gin, Medal Gin, G&S Rum, New House Potable Spirit, Club Potable Spirit and Hometown Potable Spirit produced by Ingufu Gin Ltd.

Products manufactured by NBG Ltd include United Flavoured Gin, Bombastic Coconut Flavoured Gin, Ingwe Flavoured Gin, Amerikaan Flavoured Gin, Maguma Gin and Fimbo Blended Banana Brandy.

Other affected products include Saint Nero Gin, Saint Nero Honey Based Liqueur, Nobilis Gutta Gin, Veritas Gin, Inkoramutima Ginger Flavoured Alcoholic Drinks and Itoto Ginger Flavoured Alcoholic Drinks from SKY Drop Industries Ltd.

Africana Buffalo Ltd products ordered off the market include African Buffalo Gin, Charging Whiskey, Moonlight Vodka, Mastercane Whisky, Trace Vodka and Rea Waragi.

NOPA Company Ltd's ENAK Gin, LEVI Gin and SAVIS Gin have also been recalled, alongside Be One Gin, Hope Man Gin and Meet Up Gin from Roots Investment Group Ltd.

The regulator further ordered the recall of RACK Gin and RACK Banana Based Alcoholic Beverage produced by Rugali Agro-processing Company, as well as Z.C.N Milestone Whisky and JUMONGO from Zhonglu Industrial Liability Company Ltd.

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Rwanda FDA noted that the recall also covers any other alcoholic beverages produced by the listed facilities, even if they were not specifically named in the annex.

The authority instructed all affected manufacturers to immediately begin a full product recall and direct their distributors to retrieve the products from clients and return all existing stock to manufacturing premises.

Manufacturers have been given three working days to submit recall reports to the regulator.

Distributors and retailers have also been ordered to stop the distribution and sale of the affected products with immediate effect and return any remaining stock to their suppliers, distributors or manufacturers.

The regulator warned that failure to comply with the directives would attract enforcement measures under applicable laws.

Consumers have meanwhile been urged to stop consuming the affected alcoholic beverages immediately.

Rwanda FDA said regulatory enforcement is continuing and indicated that additional manufacturing facilities could be affected.

"A list of other concerned manufacturing facilities will be issued in due course as regulatory enforcement continues," the authority said.

The latest action comes a day after Rwanda FDA revoked all ethanol import licences over public health concerns, in what authorities say is part of a broader campaign to curb the production and circulation of unsafe alcoholic beverages and tackle alcohol abuse, particularly among young people.