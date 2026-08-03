Ethiopia: 800 Million Trees in a Single Day - Ethiopia's Historic Climate Promise

Addis Ababa, August 2, 2026 (ENA--As the world grapples with intensifying climate change, accelerating environmental degradation, and the alarming loss of biodiversity, Ethiopia stands on the threshold of an extraordinary national moment. Only hours remain before millions of Ethiopians unite to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day--a scale of collective environmental action rarely witnessed anywhere in the world.

On 3 August, millions of Ethiopians will come together across the country's diverse landscapes to plant trees as part of the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), a nationwide movement that has transformed environmental restoration into a symbol of national commitment, climate responsibility, and sustainable development.

More than a tree-planting campaign, the Green Legacy Initiative represents Ethiopia's ambition to rebuild ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, improve livelihoods, and contribute to global efforts against climate change.

From Local Action to Global Climate Leadership

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Launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Green Legacy Initiative has grown into one of Africa's most ambitious environmental restoration programs. It has mobilized citizens from all walks of life, turning tree planting into a shared national mission.

The initiative reflects Ethiopia's belief that addressing climate challenges requires collective action--where governments, communities, and individuals work together to restore nature and secure a sustainable future.

Through millions of hectares of land restoration, watershed protection, agroforestry expansion, and increased green coverage, the initiative has demonstrated how environmental action can support both ecological recovery and economic transformation.

Every seedling planted represents more than a tree. It represents restored soil, protected water resources, improved agricultural productivity, expanded biodiversity, and stronger resilience for communities facing the effects of climate change.

A Green Legacy Beyond Borders

Ethiopia's environmental efforts have increasingly become part of its broader Green Diplomacy, positioning climate action as a pathway for regional cooperation and international partnership.

The country's approach extends beyond its borders through sharing seedlings and technical experiences with fellow African nations, demonstrating that environmental challenges require continental solutions.

Ethiopia's clean energy ambitions also reinforce this vision. Through renewable energy projects, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and other green power initiatives, Ethiopia is working to expand access to sustainable electricity while supporting Africa's transition toward cleaner energy.

The message is clear: climate action is not only about protecting forests and landscapes--it is also about creating opportunities, strengthening economies, and building a shared future.

A Continental Voice for Climate Justice

As Ethiopia prepares to host United Nations Climate Change Conference COP32, the country is increasingly highlighting the importance of climate justice and equitable global solutions.

For Ethiopia and many developing nations, climate change is not a distant challenge. It is already affecting agriculture, water availability, ecosystems, and livelihoods. The country's call for climate justice emphasizes the need for stronger international cooperation, fair access to climate finance, and support for vulnerable communities.

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The Green Legacy Initiative serves as a practical demonstration that African countries are not only victims of climate change but also active contributors to solving the global climate crisis.

800 Million Seedlings, One Shared Vision

The planting of 800 million seedlings in one day will stand as a powerful symbol of what collective commitment can achieve.

From rural communities to urban centers, from farmers to students, millions of Ethiopians will participate in an action that connects today's generation with future generations.

A single seedling may appear small, but multiplied by hundreds of millions, it becomes a force capable of transforming landscapes, restoring ecosystems, and inspiring global climate action.

Tomorrow's planting is not simply about numbers.

It is about a vision: a greener Ethiopia, a resilient Africa, and a more sustainable planet.