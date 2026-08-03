Somalia: Somaliland Leader Meets U.S. Special Operations Commander to Discuss Security Cooperation

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Cirro, met the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), Major General Claude K. Tudor Jr., in Hargeisa on Saturday for talks focused on security cooperation and strategic interests in the Horn of Africa, the presidency said.

According to a statement from the Somaliland presidency, the discussions centered on strengthening cooperation between Somaliland and the United States, particularly in safeguarding security in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the wider Horn of Africa.

Cirro said Somaliland's more than 850-kilometre (530-mile) coastline lies along one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes, arguing that the territory's coastal security contributes to regional and international stability.

He said Somaliland was ready to expand cooperation with U.S. security agencies in combating terrorism, piracy, organized crime and other cross-border security threats.

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Major General Tudor said the United States and Somaliland shared important security interests and that Washington was prepared to deepen cooperation in areas including security coordination, intelligence sharing and the exchange of expertise, according to the statement.

The meeting comes as the United States and regional partners seek to bolster maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden amid persistent threats from militant groups, piracy and attacks on commercial shipping. Washington has maintained security engagement with Somaliland despite continuing to recognize Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.