Somalia: Puntland, U.S. Sign Security Deal to Expand American Base in Bosaso

Bosaso, Somalia — Somalia's Puntland state and the United States have signed a new security cooperation agreement allowing Washington to expand its military facility in the port city of Bosaso, Puntland's presidency said on Sunday.

The agreement was signed after Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni met a U.S. delegation from Africa Command (AFRICOM) led by Major General Claude Tudor, commander of Special Operations Command Africa, according to a statement from the presidency.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism operations and enhancing security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, waterways that have become increasingly important amid regional security challenges.

Under the agreement, the United States will expand its base in Bosaso to support counterterrorism missions and bolster maritime security operations, the statement said, without providing further details on the size or timeline of the expansion.

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The meeting was also attended by Puntland ministers, military commanders and presidential advisers.

Puntland said it remained committed to combating militant groups and "any threat" to the security, stability and development of Puntland, Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

The United States has worked closely with Puntland security forces for years, particularly in operations targeting Islamic State militants in the Bari region and other extremist groups operating in northern Somalia.

The new agreement underscores Washington's continued security engagement in the strategically located Horn of Africa, despite broader changes to its regional military posture.