South Africa: SAPS Intercept Cocaine Worth an Estimated R28 Million At OR Tambo

The South African Police Service (SAPS), working together with key law enforcement partners, has intercepted a consignment of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to the police, an intelligence-driven operation was successfully executed on Friday following information received from SAPS Crime Intelligence's Border Integrity Unit regarding a suspected drug consignment.

"The information was operationalised by members of the SAPS Visible Policing Unit at OR Tambo International Airport, in collaboration with Customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational members.

"The cargo, which had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted immediately upon arrival at approximately 1pm. The 95 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport," the police said.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the attempted smuggling operation.

"The SAPS remains committed to disrupting organised criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade and will continue working with its law enforcement partners to ensure that South Africa's borders and ports of entry are protected from criminal exploitation," the police said.