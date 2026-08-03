Kenya: Kindiki Declares Ruto Running Mate Slot 'Untouchable'

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that President William Ruto's running mate slot in next year's elections is his and no one will take it away from him.

Kindiki made the remarks while addressing his neighbours at his Irunduni residence in Tharaka where he stated that the latest political pronouncements by other leaders expressing interest in it 'are normal but he long secured the slot by performing exemplary in his duties as Ruto's Deputy President.

His sentiments have been echoed by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugaara who adds that, besides the Deputy President performing well in his duties, Kenyans have affirmed through various scientific research that he is the most preferred running mate to President William Ruto.

The two have now called upon his supporters to rally behind the DP to enable him easily fend off the feeble challenge he is facing in competition for the running mate slot.

Kindiki also enumerated some of the road projects being tarmacked by the national government in the constituency as part of the 6,000 Kilometres they are tarmacking in Kenya.

He also took the time to enumerate some of the other roads the national government is tarmacking in the other constituencies of Tharaka Nithi namely; Chuka-Igamba Ng'ombe and Maara.

The Deputy President also announced that the national government is building 600 modern markets across the 47 counties in Kenya among them, Tharaka Nithi County.