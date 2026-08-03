South Africa: Aircraft Deployed to Battle Table Mountain Fire - South African News Briefs - August 3, 2026

Aircraft Deployed to Battle Table Mountain Fire

South African National Parks (SANParks) has said that an aircraft will be deployed to help contain a vegetation fire that broke out above Kloofnek Corner on Table Mountain in Cape Town, reports SABC News. Rangers and traffic officials have safely evacuated visitors and managed traffic as the blaze spread close to the Lower Cableway Station. No visitors were affected because the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was closed for its annual maintenance. Officials said firefighting teams remained on site.

Two Oceans Aquarium Returns Popular Octopus to the Wild

Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium has released Cherry, its popular common octopus, back into the ocean after she reached sexual maturity, allowing her to breed in the wild as part of the aquarium's conservation programme, reports EWN. Cherry, who became a fan favourite by "predicting" FIFA World Cup match winners, spent several months at the aquarium before being carefully returned to her natural habitat. She has now been replaced by a new octopus, Plum, who will also be released after three to six months.

South Africa Prepares for Rollout of New TB Vaccine

South Africa's Department of Health has said it is preparing to roll out the M72 tuberculosis (TB) vaccine once it receives regulatory approval, reports EWN. The department described it as a potential breakthrough in efforts to eliminate TB as a public health threat by 2030. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase three clinical trials in five countries, including South Africa. Earlier trials showed promising protection against active pulmonary TB with no major safety concerns.

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