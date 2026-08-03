Kenya: Gachagua Ally Alleges Police Siege Outside TV Studios in Bid to Arrest Him

Nairobi — Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia has alleged that security officers attempted to arrest him shortly after a television appearance on Sunday night, following public backlash over controversial remarks targeting supporters of President William Ruto.

The legislator claimed police officers surrounded Royal Media Services' studios and established roadblocks after he appeared on the Kiririmbi programme.

"After my Kiririmbi Show this evening a contingent of Police have surrounded Royal Media Studios and erected road blocks with intentions of arresting me! I will NOT BE INTIMIDATED whatsoever," he posted.

His lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, alleged that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had intercepted the MP.

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"I am reliably informed by Hon. Kaguchia, MP for Mukurweini, that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have waylaid him at the Citizen TV studios," Njiru added:

"At this time, the reasons for this action and the officers' intentions remain unclear. It is deeply concerning that a sitting Member of Parliament has reportedly been ambushed, particularly at night. We are closely monitoring the situation and call for transparency and adherence to the rule of law."

Police had not responded to the claims by the time of publication.

The developments followed the circulation of a video in which Kaguchia warned residents in Kieni against backing President Ruto's re-election.

In the translated remarks, the MP declared: "We will keep a record of those supporting that man. We cannot allow anyone to support him after what he did to Rigathi and all the things he has done against us, including killing our children."

He also warned of social exclusion for the President's supporters.