Kenya: Court Halts Ngong Road Forest Road Project Pending September Ruling

Nairobi — The Environment and Land Court has temporarily stopped the construction of a road through Ngong Road Forest linking Talanta Stadium to the Bomas International Conference Centre, dealing a setback to a key infrastructure project as the legal battle over the environmental impact of the development continues.

The conservatory orders issued by the court restrain further excavation, tree felling, land clearance and construction works within the affected section of the forest, including works at an eco-lodge site, pending the hearing and determination of an application filed by the petitioners.

The case, filed jointly by the Law Society of Kenya, Green Belt Movement and JustAct, challenges the decision by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) to excise part of Ngong Road Forest to pave the way for the road project.

Justice J.G. Kemei directed the respondents to file their responses by August 17, with the application scheduled for ruling on September 16, 2026. Until then, all construction activities within the disputed section of the forest will remain suspended.

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The court order could delay implementation of infrastructure linked to the Talanta Stadium project, one of the government's flagship sports investments ahead of upcoming international sporting events, while also highlighting the growing legal scrutiny surrounding developments affecting protected forests.

Environmental groups welcomed the ruling, arguing that while Kenya requires modern infrastructure to support economic growth, such projects should comply with constitutional and environmental safeguards.

"This case is not about opposing development. Kenya needs modern infrastructure to support economic growth and national priorities. However, development must be undertaken in a manner that respects the Constitution, environmental laws and the rights of present and future generations," read a joint statement by the Green Belt Movement and JustAct.

The petitioners argue that Ngong Road Forest provides critical ecosystem services including carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, water catchment protection and air quality improvement, benefits they say cannot easily be replaced if the forest is degraded.

The groups further contend that allowing development within protected forest land would undermine the country's wider environmental commitments, including the government's ambitious 15-billion-tree growing programme.

"We urge KURA and the Government to reconsider the proposed road alignment and pursue options that deliver infrastructure without sacrificing protected forest land."