Kenya: Mukurweini MP Kaguchia Arrested After Overnight Standoff At Royal Media

3 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia has been arrested by detectives after spending the night at Royal Media Services, where he sought refuge following claims that police officers had surrounded the media house to apprehend him.

Kaguchia remained inside the media station overnight after appearing on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme on Sunday evening, saying hooded officers had mounted an operation outside the premises to arrest him.

In a post on social media, the legislator claimed police had erected roadblocks around Royal Media Studios following his appearance on the programme.

"After my Kiririmbi show this evening, a contingent of police have surrounded Royal Media Studios and erected roadblocks with intentions of arresting me. I will not be intimidated whatsoever," he wrote.

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The officers remained stationed outside the media house throughout the night before arresting him on Monday morning.

Speaking to Citizen TV before his arrest, Kaguchia said he was being investigated over remarks he made during a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County, on Saturday, which authorities have termed inflammatory.

He accused government digital strategist Dennis Itumbi and some pro-government leaders from the Mt Kenya region of distorting his comments to justify the arrest.

"I saw a lot of hype yesterday by the government about my political utterances that I made on Saturday, which were being pushed as inflammatory. That is an issue that falls under the purview of the NCIC," he said.

Kaguchia maintained that he had not received any summons from investigators and said he was willing to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission if required.

During the Kieni rally, the MP warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election. Speaking in Kikuyu, he said those who backed the President would be identified and "smoked out" from their homes, remarks that have since drawn widespread criticism.

Regional DCI Commander Daniel Kandie, who led the operation, said Kaguchia would be taken to the DCI regional headquarters along Valley Road in Nairobi for questioning as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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