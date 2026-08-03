South Africa: Andrea Johnson's 'Project Diversion' a Personal Project Against Top Cops, Inquiry Told

What began as an examination of whether former Idac head Andrea Johnson had exercised poor judgement has evolved into a far more serious question: was Project Diversion, from its inception, driven by predetermined objectives rather than evidence?

By the close of last week's proceedings at the Madlanga Commission, the evidence of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) senior investigator Mantsha Raphesu and prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy had fundamentally altered the character of the inquiry.

At the heart of their testimony were questions over former Idac boss Andrea Johnson, who also testified last week, and her role in pursuing charges against the country's top cops.

Ramsamy, during her evidence on Thursday, 30 July, told the commission that Johnson was in charge of "Project Diversion", an investigation directed at building cases against suspended police commissioner Fannie Masemola and former Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

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FOR CONTEXT 'It's going to be a shitshow' -- Andrea Johnson allegedly advises witness to flee July 30, 2026 The allegation lands at the centre of one of the commission's most contested issues. Throughout weeks of hearings, evidence leaders have questioned how an investigation triggered by National Coloured Congress (NCC) MP Fadiel Adams' protected disclosure expanded so rapidly to target some of the country's most senior police officials.

Masemola was formally charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act in April. The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of a R360-million contract to...