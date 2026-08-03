South Africa: GMOs and Precision Farming Bring Food Prices Down.

1 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

Better yields have ensured there's plenty of food for South African tables,

There is a lot of talk about a "cost of living" crisis in South Africa as consumer inflation has accelerated to 5% in June from 3% in February, fuelled by surging oil prices in the wake of the US-Israel war on Iran. But there is a green shoot in this field of woe and it has blunted much of the sting for households: food inflation in June reached an almost 16-year low of 1.4%.

Much of the credit on this front goes to two trends in South African farming - genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and precision farming. And the El Niño weather pattern, which looks set to menace the platteland this summer, highlights why these advances matter.

The issue of GMOs reaped a harvest of controversy about three decades ago amid environmental and health concerns over "Frankenstein foods". But it has wilted

as a hot-button topic in recent years as food security and climate risks have taken centre stage.

The bottom line is that without this twin revolution, South African grain harvests would be much lower and food inflation - and by extension overall inflation - would be much higher, and the impact would be especially hard for poor households....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.