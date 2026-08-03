South Africa: GMOs and Precision Farming Bring Food Prices Down.

Better yields have ensured there's plenty of food for South African tables,

There is a lot of talk about a "cost of living" crisis in South Africa as consumer inflation has accelerated to 5% in June from 3% in February, fuelled by surging oil prices in the wake of the US-Israel war on Iran. But there is a green shoot in this field of woe and it has blunted much of the sting for households: food inflation in June reached an almost 16-year low of 1.4%.

Much of the credit on this front goes to two trends in South African farming - genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and precision farming. And the El Niño weather pattern, which looks set to menace the platteland this summer, highlights why these advances matter.

The issue of GMOs reaped a harvest of controversy about three decades ago amid environmental and health concerns over "Frankenstein foods". But it has wilted

as a hot-button topic in recent years as food security and climate risks have taken centre stage.

The bottom line is that without this twin revolution, South African grain harvests would be much lower and food inflation - and by extension overall inflation - would be much higher, and the impact would be especially hard for poor households....