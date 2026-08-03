Malawi's MPI At 78 Flags 'High Pressure' Economy, but Space for Policy Response Remains

Don Consultancy Group's inaugural Malawi Pressure Index (MPI) reading of 78 for June 2026 places the country firmly in the "High Pressure" zone.

The new composite indicator, launched on 31 July 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, is designed as an early-warning tool -- and its first signal is that Malawi's macroeconomy is under significant strain, even if not yet in crisis.

The MPI aggregates inflation, growth, exchange rates, debt, reserves, energy costs, monetary conditions and other indicators into a single composite score. DCG classifies the index into four bands: 0-39 (Low Pressure), 40-69 (Moderate Pressure), 70-89 (High Pressure), and 90-100 (Severe Pressure).

Malawi's reading of 78 places it well inside the High Pressure category.

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A score of 78 reflects cumulative stress across multiple fronts simultaneously. DCG Chief Economist Dr Chifipa Mhango stressed the reading is "neither cause for alarm nor signal for complacency," noting that while the economy continues to function, its buffer against fresh shocks has thinned considerably.

Inflation remains the single biggest drag on the economy, standing at 21.1% in June 2026. High inflation erodes household purchasing power and drives up input costs for businesses, with food and fuel making up a large share of the consumer basket -- meaning imported inflation is feeding directly into domestic prices.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi's (RBM) policy rate of 24.0% signals that authorities are prioritising inflation control, helping to anchor expectations. However, this comes with a trade-off, as expensive borrowing risks slowing both investment and consumption.

Meanwhile, reserve money has grown 31.7% year-on-year, and private sector credit is up 35.0% year-on-year -- figures that point to rapid monetary expansion requiring careful calibration to avoid fuelling further inflationary pressure.

Mhango said the MPI was designed to guide policy action rather than simply measure economic pain, outlining six immediate priorities for authorities:

Fuel Security -- Diversify sources, build strategic reserves, and use hedging to manage price volatility.

External Resilience -- Rebuild foreign exchange reserves, mobilise concessional finance, and aggressively push exports.

Inflation Control -- Maintain prudent monetary policy, allow exchange rate flexibility, and tackle second-round inflationary effects.

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Fiscal Consolidation -- Focus on expenditure efficiency and domestic revenue mobilisation while keeping debt levels sustainable.

Productivity & Local Supply -- Invest in agriculture and industry to reduce import dependence.

Social Protection -- Shield vulnerable households from persistent food and fuel inflation.

Why the MPI Matters

Malawi has traditionally relied on siloed economic indicators -- inflation tracked here, debt tracked there.

The value of the MPI lies in showing how these different pressures interact with one another. It gives policymakers, investors, banks and development partners a single dashboard through which to track systemic risk.

The message from DCG is clear: Malawi still has policy space to manoeuvre, but that space is narrowing.

The next six to 12 months will depend heavily on how decisively government, the RBM and development partners act on fuel security, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, and protecting the poor from continued economic strain.

As Mhango puts it, the challenge is "not merely to respond to today's shocks, but to build an economy capable of withstanding tomorrow's uncertainties."

The MPI will now be updated on a regular basis. Should the six priorities identified by DCG be pursued effectively, future readings should, in theory, trend back toward the Moderate Pressure band.

If not, economists warn that 78 could prove to be a floor rather than a ceiling for economic pressure in Malawi.