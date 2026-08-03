Malawian Business Icon Bokosi Says 'I Do' to Royal Bank of Canada Executive

1 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

Prominent Malawian businesswoman Jacqueline Bokosi, Chief Executive Officer of CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, has married her partner Ken Kilmer, a United States-based First Vice President and financial advisor in the Wealth Management division at the Royal Bank of Canada, in an intimate civil ceremony held at the Bothell Courthouse in Bothell, Washington.

The ceremony, officiated by Judge Langbehn, was confirmed by Bokosi's Public Relations Officer Mike Kalumbi, who revealed the businesswoman was overjoyed as she embarked on this exciting new chapter of her life.

"I can confirm that the Chief Executive Officer of CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, Jacqueline Bokosi, has officially married her partner, Ken Kilmer.

"I spoke with her after the ceremony, and she expressed her happiness and gratitude to both families and friends for their unwavering support," Kalumbi said.

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Bokosi also took the opportunity to shower praise on her new husband, thanking him for his unwavering love and for standing by every promise he had made to her throughout their relationship.

"She also extended her heartfelt appreciation to her husband, Ken Kilmer, for his love and for keeping the promises he made to her," Kalumbi added.

The PR officer went on to reveal that the newlyweds have been showered with blessings and full support from both the Msiska and Bokosi families, as the couple now looks ahead to building their new life together as husband and wife.

Bokosi, a well-known and respected figure in Malawi's business community through her leadership of CTS Courier and CTS Funeral Services, is expected to receive an outpouring of congratulatory messages from across the country as news of her wedding continues to spread.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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