South Africa: Government Congratulates the SABC On Its 90th Anniversary

Government has congratulated the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on the historic milestone of its 90th anniversary.

"As one of South Africa's esteemed public institutions, the SABC has informed, educated and entertained generations of South Africans, while telling the nation's unique story," said Acting Government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa in a statement on Friday.

Mnukwa said the SABC's ability to transform alongside South Africa and adapt to the changing needs of audiences across radio, television and digital platforms has been central to its journey.

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"Through its transformation processes, the public broadcaster has remained a trusted source of news, information, education, sport, culture and entertainment for millions of South Africans.

"Government recognises the SABC's contribution to nation-building, social cohesion and the strengthening of democracy through programming that reflects South Africa's diverse voices, languages and lived experiences," she said.

Over nine decades, the SABC has captured many defining moments in South Africa's history and served as a vital platform for public information, dialogue and shared national memory.

"Its continued role in providing universal access to credible and reliable information remains crucial in a rapidly changing media environment.

"Government wishes the Board, management, staff, and everyone who has contributed to its proud legacy continued success, as the SABC embarks on its next chapter of service to the nation," Mnukwa said.