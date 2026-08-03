South Africa: President Appoints Members of National Council On GBVF

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide for a period of three years, effective from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029.

"As the Council assumes its term at the start of Women's Month, President Ramaphosa expects that the Council will leverage the classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster to challenge harmful attitudes and practices, advance women's economic empowerment, strengthen law enforcement and scale up survivor-centred support," the Presidency said in a statement.

Government officially launched the 2026 Women's Month campaign on Saturday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, under the theme: "Empowered Women Empower the Nation."

The launch recognised the significant contribution women make to South Africa's economy while acknowledging the persistent challenges many continue to face, including limited access to finance, procurement opportunities, markets, information, technology, and business development support.

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These challenges are further compounded by poverty, unemployment, unequal pay, discrimination, and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The appointment was made in terms of section 6(1)(a) read with sections 6(2) and (3), and section 9(1)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (Act No. 9 of 2024).

The Council is a statutory body mandated to provide strategic leadership on the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

It is also charged with coordinating a multi-sectoral and inter-sectoral approach towards the implementation of the national strategy addressing gender-based violence and femicide at national, provincial and local levels and at community and other forums.

The President has appointed the following Council members:

Dr Ramalepe Lebogang Mathibe

Ms Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse

Ms Caroline Peters

Dr Zubeda Dangor

Ms Vuyisiwe Numalo

Mr Anele Siswana and

Mr TWM Limema

In terms of section 6(6)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, the President designated Mathibe as the Chairperson of the Council and Welheminah R. (Shoki) Tshabalala as the Deputy Chairperson.