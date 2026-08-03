Namibia: City of Windhoek Resumes Debt Collection After Redforce Exit

2 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek says it will resume collecting overdue municipal debts through its internal resources following the expiration of its contract with RedForce Debt Management on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the city says no new external debt collection service provider has been appointed and it will continue with debt collection activities through its internal resources while the council considers a way forward.

It says it will continue charging 20% interest per annum on overdue municipal accounts, together with prescribed disconnection fees in line with the 2026/27 municipal tariffs.

"Customers with overdue municipal accounts who wish to negotiate payment arrangements are required to engage directly with the debt and risk management division," the statement reads.

Customers with outstanding accounts are urged to come forward and voluntarily make payment arrangements early to avoid enforcement actions, additional interest charges and related costs.

The city says recovering outstanding debt is critical to maintaining its financial sustainability and ensuring the continued delivery of municipal services.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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