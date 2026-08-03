Kenya: DCI Accused of Blocking Lawyers From Seeing Arrested MP Kaguchia

Nairobi — Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of denying Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia access to his lawyers after he was arrested this morning.

Speaking at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Maanzo said lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Wakili Muriu were blocked from meeting the legislator despite presenting themselves at the facility.

"Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and Wakili Mureu, who is also a Member of Parliament, have been barred from seeing him; they are even being chased away now and told to leave this place where we are."

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"I have been able to speak with Honorable Kaguchia, and he says that until now, nothing has been done; he hasn't been asked to write anything or a statement. They say they are waiting for further instructions. But we are saying his allege offence is a 'misdemeanor' and therefore, they should process him so we can go to court," Maanzo stated.

Ndwiga had earlier indicated that they received a hostile reception upon arrival at the agency offices.

"We are at the DCI reception with Hon. Muriu, and the DCI has issued instructions that we should not be allowed to access our client, Hon. Kaguchia," Njiru said via a post on X.

Kaguchia was taken into police custody after spending the night at Royal Media Services, where detectives had reportedly kept watch following his appearance on Inooro TV.

The developments follow the circulation of a video in which Kaguchia made controversial remarks targeting supporters of President William Ruto.

Police have not publicly disclosed the reason for the MP's arrest.