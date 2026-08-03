Kenya: Mudavadi Defends Ruto's Diplomatic Role, Urges Responsible Leadership

3 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Yvonne Mandela

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on leaders to put national unity above ethnic politics, saying Kenya needs sober and visionary leadership to navigate mounting economic and regional challenges.

Speaking at a gathering of Quaker faithful at State House, Nairobi, Mudavadi said the country's sovereignty should never be reduced to tribal politics.

"Somebody who is bitter, driven by vengefulness cannot be trusted with leadership," he said. "Leading a nation requires humility and patience. We must not reduce our sovereignty to an ethnic pole."

He said leadership is about protecting the lives and welfare of all Kenyans rather than advancing sectional interests.

Mudavadi observed that Kenya is situated in a volatile region and continues to face security challenges beyond its borders, making stability and diplomacy critical.

While acknowledging that the cost of living has increased, he urged Kenyans to remain focused on long-term solutions.

He said President William Ruto, as the country's chief diplomat, continues to play a central role in strengthening Kenya's international relations and promoting regional stability.

Mudavadi concluded by urging leaders from across the political divide to embrace dialogue, unity and sustainable policies that address the country's economic and governance challenges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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