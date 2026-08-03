South Africa: Fake Hit, HIV Case and Corruption Battles Rock Gauteng Courts

Brown Mogotsi returns to court after failing to win bail, while alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's trial within a trial also continues.

A Pretoria man accused of deliberately infecting his former girlfriend with HIV is expected back in court as the Democratic Alliance calls for the anti-corruption unit to be scrapped.

Several high-profile court cases are back before Gauteng courts this week.

Among them are an alleged fake assassination plot, the ongoing Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala trial, a man accused of deliberately infecting his former girlfriend with HIV, and fresh calls to shut down the country's anti-corruption unit.

Johannesburg Magistrates Court: Brown Mogotsi is expected back in the dock on Monday after losing his bid to be released on bail.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Gauteng High Court ruled last week that Mogotsi had failed to present any new facts that would justify his release.

He remains behind bars while his case moves towards trial.

The self-proclaimed political fixer was arrested in May.

He faces five charges linked to allegations that he staged an assassination attempt on himself in Vosloorus during 2025.

The charges include perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and firing a gun in a public place.

A magistrate previously refused him bail because he could not provide a verified residential address.

The High Court agreed with that decision.

Meanwhile in the Gauteng High Court: the trial within a trial involving alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four co-accused is also set to continue in the Johannesburg High Court.

Police Captain Pimi Sekgobela is expected to return to the witness stand for a sixth day.

The court is hearing arguments about whether evidence collected during the arrest of accused Musa Kekana was obtained lawfully.

The defence argues that police failed to follow the correct procedures and wants the evidence excluded from the main trial.

Last week, proceedings were delayed after defence lawyer Advocate Annelene van den Heever referred to a South African Police Service standing order during cross-examination but could not immediately produce the document.

Judge Carrim Moosa ruled that any legal authority relied on in court must be available when questioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS South Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another member of the arrest team is expected to testify after Sekgobela completes his evidence.

The State insists the arrest, search and seizure of firearms were lawful and denies allegations that Kekana was assaulted or tortured.

In Pretoria, a 47 year old man accused of deliberately infecting his former girlfriend with HIV is also due back in court.

He faces a charge of attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the couple were in a relationship between October 2025 and June 2026.

The woman allegedly discovered antiretroviral medication in his bag and confronted him.

The State claims he admitted he was HIV positive and deliberately infected her because he did not want her to be with anyone else.

She later tested positive for HIV and reported the matter to police.

The TEARS Foundation said, if the allegations are proven, they would amount to a serious violation of trust and informed consent.

The organisation also warned against stigmatising people living with HIV, saying the focus should remain on the alleged intentional deception and harm.

Away from the courtroom, the Democratic Alliance has called for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption to be disbanded.

The party says the unit's credibility has been damaged beyond repair.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach said South Africa needs a fully independent anti-corruption commission established outside the National Prosecuting Authority.

She said the new body should have its own law, budget and independence to investigate corruption without political interference.