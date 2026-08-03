Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Bolsters UPDF Operations in DRC With 10 Toyota Land Cruisers

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, has donated 10 brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser utility pickup trucks to the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under Operation Shujaa, in recognition of the force's contribution to the fight against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist group.

The vehicles are expected to enhance the mobility and operational capacity of the joint forces as they continue efforts to eliminate the remaining ADF elements and restore lasting peace and security in eastern DRC.

Handing over the vehicles on behalf of President Tshisekedi in Beni, North Kivu Governor Maj. Gen. Somo Kakule Evariste said the Congolese leader highly appreciates the strong cooperation between the governments of Uganda and the DRC, as well as the success of the joint military campaign against the ADF.

He said the donation reflects the DRC government's gratitude for the continued partnership between the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Governor Kakule also commended the joint efforts of the FARDC and the UPDF, noting that their operations have significantly contributed to improved peace, stability and security across parts of eastern DRC.

The vehicles were received on behalf of the Government of Uganda and the UPDF by Maj. Gen. Stephen Mugerwa, Commander of the UPDF Joint Task Force under Operation Shujaa and Commander of the Mountain Infantry Division.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Maj. Gen. Mugerwa expressed gratitude to President Tshisekedi for the donation, describing it as a demonstration of the strong partnership and mutual trust between the two countries.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the UPDF and FARDC to continue pursuing the ADF until the terrorist group is completely defeated.

Operation Shujaa, which was launched in November 2021, has registered significant achievements in the fight against the ADF. Military officials say the joint operation has helped restore security across parts of eastern DRC, enabling thousands of displaced people to return to their homes, rescuing abductees, degrading the ADF's operational capability and neutralising several of its senior commanders.

The improved security environment has also enabled schools to reopen and boosted cross-border trade between Uganda and the DRC.

Infrastructure development has equally progressed, with the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads, including the Beni-Kasindi, Beni-Biakato, Biakato-Mangina and Luna-Komanda roads, facilitating trade and movement. Authorities say cargo truck traffic between the two countries has increased from about 13,000 trucks per month to more than 30,000, reflecting growing economic activity along the corridor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Operation Shujaa is a joint military offensive conducted by the UPDF and the FARDC against the ADF in the Kivu and Ituri regions of eastern DRC. The operation was launched following a series of deadly terrorist bomb attacks in Kampala that were attributed to the ADF.

Subsequent engagements between President Yoweri Museveni and President Félix Tshisekedi led to the establishment of the joint operation, which has strengthened bilateral security cooperation and significantly weakened the ADF's presence in eastern DRC.