Tanzania: Government Cracks Down On Weighing Fraud

Arusha — THE government has directed the Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) to intensify efforts to curb fraud and malpractice in weighing and measuring to protect consumers, businesses and the national economy while enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced goods.

The Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Dennis Londo, issued the directive yesterday while opening the 38th meeting of the WMA Workers' Council in Arusha, where he also launched the agency's Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026/27-2030/31).

Mr Londo said effective implementation of WMA's mandate would strengthen confidence among the public and private sector, help Tanzanian businesses secure reliable markets and ensure a fair-trading environment where goods are weighed and measured accurately in accordance with the law.

"It is important for you to reflect and discuss the role of each employee in achieving the institution's objectives, particularly in curbing malpractice in the area of weights and measures," he said.

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He added that WMA employees play a critical role in safeguarding Tanzania's image, protecting consumers and businesses and supporting government revenue collection.

"Trade is built on trust between sellers and customers. WMA therefore has a direct responsibility to build that trust by ensuring that measuring instruments used in commercial transactions are accurate and protect consumers," Mr Londo said.

Illustrating the importance of accurate measurements, he said a customer buying one kilogramme of sugar should receive the full amount, noting that receiving only 800 grammes would mean being shortchanged by 200 grammes.

Mr Londo said WMA had verified more than 5.5 million weighing and measuring instruments over the past five years, demonstrating its role in ensuring accuracy across economic activities.

He added that the process of transforming WMA into a fully-fledged authority is ongoing, assuring the agency's leadership of the government's continued support.

WMA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alban Kihulla said the Five-Year Strategic Plan aims to strengthen inspection and verification of weighing and measuring instruments, improve service delivery, expand the use of technology and promote fair trade.

He said the plan aligns with the Sixth Phase Government's priorities and the National Development Vision 2050 and will guide the agency's statutory responsibilities over the next five years while improving efficiency, strengthening cooperation, enhancing employees' welfare and increasing WMA's contribution to national economic growth.