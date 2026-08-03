Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe's London Service Faces Fresh Delay

AIR Zimbabwe's newly revived Harare-London service has run into more turbulence, with the airline confirming a second schedule change in a week.

Flight UM724 to London will now leave Harare tonight, August 3, at 20:30hrs, the airline announced Sunday, citing an operational disruption.

The return service, UM725, has also been rescheduled. It will now depart Gatwick tomorrow, August 4, and is due to land in Harare later in the evening.

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The latest hiccup follows an earlier cancellation just days ago, when a London-bound flight was withdrawn after the captain reportedly took ill. The airline did not provide further details. That service was operating with a wet-leased Airbus A330-300 from a Spanish carrier -- the same aircraft deployed when Air Zimbabwe resumed three weekly flights to London July 22, ending a 14-year break on the route.

In a fire fighting stance this Sunday, the national carrier suggested the aborted protests against

the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 (CAB3) necessitated the cancellation and rescheduling.

"Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise passengers booked on Flight UM724 from Harare to London on 02 August 2026 and Flight UM725 from London to Harare, originally scheduled for 03 August 2026, that both services have been rescheduled following an operational disruption experienced on 31 July 2026.

"This disruption had an impact on subsequent flight scheduling and necessitated adjustments to our operations, as we work to restore normal services," Air Zimbabwe said.

For a service only weeks into its comeback, consecutive disruptions are already testing passenger confidence and raising questions about whether this is simply early instability, or a deeper sign of trouble for the relaunch.

Air Zimbabwe has apologised to customers and said its service team is contacting those affected with new travel arrangements.