Rwanda: Parliament Flags Seven Gaps in Labour Mobility Policy

The Chamber of Deputies has directed the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA) to present, within three months, a roadmap for fully implementing Rwanda's National Labour Mobility Policy.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) has also been given six months to outline measures to ease remittance transfers and strengthen diaspora investment.

The resolutions follow a review of the implementation of the 2019 policy by the Chamber's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, which found that several key commitments remain unfulfilled seven years after the policy was adopted.

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The review, conducted between May 5 and May 18, involved MIFOTRA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET), the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE), MINECOFIN, the Private Sector Federation (PSF), Zulfat Foundation and the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB).

Here are the seven key issues identified by the committee:

1. Licensed overseas recruitment agencies yet to be established

The committee found that licensed private recruitment agencies envisaged under the policy to connect Rwandans with jobs abroad have not been established.

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The absence of regulated agencies has created room for informal brokers to operate, undermining efforts to promote safe and orderly labour migration.

2. UAE labour agreement remains unrenewed

The committee noted that the bilateral labour agreement between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates expired in 2023 and has not been renewed.

In the meantime, Rwandans have continued to access overseas jobs mainly through memoranda of understanding covering specific sectors and quotas offered through international organisations, rather than under a standing bilateral labour agreement.

3. Labour mobility still lacks a dedicated legal framework

Although existing laws address aspects of labour migration, Rwanda has yet to establish dedicated legislation and regulations to govern labour mobility as envisaged under the policy, the committee found.

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The gap has also affected organisations facilitating overseas employment. Since 2019, Zulfat Foundation and UTB have helped 361 young Rwandans secure jobs in Qatar and the UAE, but cited the lack of a clear legal framework as a major challenge.

4. Remittances are rising, but investment channels lag behind

The committee noted that remittances from Rwandans abroad increased from $200 million in 2020 to $669.8 million in 2025.

Despite the growth, mechanisms to help members of the diaspora invest in Rwanda remain underdeveloped, particularly access to capital markets and trusted local investment partners.

5. Financial literacy programme yet to be rolled out

The committee found that the financial literacy programme envisioned under the policy for families receiving remittances has not been implemented.

As a result, remittances continue to be used mainly for household consumption rather than productive investment, limiting their broader economic impact.

6. Skills mismatch limits opportunities abroad

The committee identified a mismatch between the skills taught in some technical and vocational institutions and those demanded in international labour markets.

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It also found that no dedicated programme has been introduced to align training with global labour market needs, reducing the competitiveness of young Rwandans seeking employment abroad.

7. Human trafficking risks remain

The committee warned that human trafficking remains a major concern as some young people continue to pursue irregular migration in search of employment opportunities.

It cited a 2025 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report showing that 27.6 million people worldwide are subjected to forced labour, with women and girls accounting for 61 per cent of victims and children making up 25 per cent.

The committee also noted that DGIE repatriated 289 exploited Rwandans between January 2025 and at the time of the review, prevented 129 people from leaving the country over suspected trafficking risks, and that 11 trafficking suspects had been arrested since January 2026, seven of whom had already been referred for prosecution.