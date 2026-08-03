Rwanda: Niyonkuru Reaps Medals After 'Years of Patience'

Patience is one of the greatest lessons sport teaches. For many athletes, success comes only after years of sacrifice, setbacks and unwavering belief. Few embody that journey better than Rwanda's Florence Niyonkuru.

The 25-year-old recently etched her name into the country's sporting history by winning Rwanda's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal since joining the Commonwealth in 2010. Niyonkuru claimed bronze in the women's 10,000m at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, crossing the finish line in 31:55.47.

She finished behind Australia's Rose Davies, who won gold, and Kenya's Diana Wanza, who took silver, delivering a landmark achievement for Rwanda's athletics.

Yet, despite making history, Niyonkuru admitted the bronze medal was not the result she had envisioned.

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"Honestly, I was fully prepared for that race. It was my opportunity to prove myself and reward all the people who sacrificed for me, especially my mother, who supported me from the very beginning," she told Times Sport.

"Of course, I am happy to finish among the top three athletes, but deep inside I still ask myself why I didn't finish first. That feeling motivates me because it reminds me that my journey is far from over."

From Nyaruguru to the global stage

Niyonkuru first captured national attention after winning the women's half-marathon at the 2025 Kigali International Peace Marathon, but her dream began much earlier in Nyaruguru District.

Born the fourth of six children, she discovered her passion for athletics while attending Bigugu Primary School in Rwanda's Southern Province.

Unlike many young athletes, she did not grow up idolising famous runners.

"When I was young, I didn't have anyone I looked up to in athletics," she recalled. "But my mother always encouraged me. She told me she had also tried athletics when she was younger. My biggest challenge wasn't my parents--it was convincing my older brother, who didn't understand my passion."

Her talent soon became impossible to ignore. In 2019, while still in secondary school, she was selected by the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) to participate in a sports and cultural exchange programme in Germany.

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The trip proved to be a turning point. During the programme, she met coach Anicet Kanyabugoyi, who now coaches the Sina Gérard Athletics Team.

However, shortly after returning home, her dreams were put on hold.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting activities, and at just 17 years old, she unexpectedly became pregnant.

"Travelling abroad for the first time motivated me even more, but pregnancy caught me by surprise," she said. "I was still in secondary school, and during the long COVID break, I became a mother. I even thought about giving up athletics because I couldn't see a future in it, but my mother stood by my side."

Choosing hope over hardship

With the responsibility of raising her son, Niyonkuru turned to welding to earn a living. Even then, she refused to abandon her dream of becoming an elite athlete.

A year later, she contacted Kanyabugoyi in search of an opportunity to join Sina Gérard.

Her persistence paid off.

The club welcomed her into the team and supported both her and her family, allowing her to focus fully on athletics from 2022.

Progress came gradually.

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She finished sixth in the women's half-marathon at the Kigali International Peace Marathon in both 2023 and 2024 before finally breaking through in 2025, winning the race ahead of fellow Rwandan Adeline Musabyeyezu.

"Patience and hard work have always guided me," she said. "After winning the Kigali International Peace Marathon, I told myself, 'Why not dream of winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games?' That became my goal."

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She followed that victory by winning the seventh edition of the 20km de Bugesera race and later claimed the national athletics title.

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Those performances earned her and fellow distance runner Emeline Imanizabayo training opportunities in Kenya, home to some of the world's finest long-distance athletes, as part of Rwanda Athletics Federation's preparations for major international competitions.

Today, that investment has yielded one of the greatest moments in Rwanda's sporting history.

"This achievement didn't happen by chance. Many people worked hard to support me, and I still believe I can do more for my country," she said.

"I want to honour everyone who nurtured my talent, especially coach Kanyabugoyi and Sina Gérard, and prove to the world that Rwanda can also produce world-class athletes."