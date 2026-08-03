Kenya: Opposition Demands Answers Over Arrest of MP John Kaguchia

Nairobi — Opposition leaders on Monday mounted pressure on investigative agencies over the arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, demanding transparency on the reasons for his detention and insisting that his constitutional rights be upheld.

The lawmakers called on detectives to adhere to due process and allow the legislator immediate access to his legal team after he was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi for questioning.

Among those who turned up at the DCI offices were Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo and several other opposition politicians.

The leaders arrived shortly after Kaguchia was escorted to the headquarters by DCI officers following his arrest outside the Royal Media Services (RMS) premises on Monday morning.

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The Mukurwe-ini lawmaker had spent the night at the media house after appearing on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme, where he discussed national political issues.

Speaking to journalists outside the DCI headquarters, Senator Maanzo said the opposition's legal team had sought permission to meet Kaguchia and establish the circumstances surrounding his arrest and continued detention.

He maintained that if detectives had evidence linking the MP to any offence, they should follow the law by formally processing him and presenting him before a court.

"If there are allegations against him, let the investigators process him in accordance with the law and arraign him before a competent court. That is the procedure required under our justice system," Maanzo said.

The senator added that lawyers representing Kaguchia were also seeking clarification from investigators on the nature of the allegations against the MP and the status of the ongoing investigations.

Robert Mbui also faulted the manner in which the arrest was conducted, insisting that every suspect is entitled to legal representation and fair treatment regardless of political affiliation.

"We are here to ensure that due process is observed. His lawyers must be granted access to him because that is what the Constitution and the law provide," Mbui said.

The Deputy Minority Leader said opposition lawmakers had converged at the DCI headquarters to monitor developments and receive official communication from detectives regarding the case facing their colleague.

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A number of opposition supporters and political allies also assembled outside the DCI offices, where they waited for updates from investigators and members of Kaguchia's legal team.

Kaguchia was arrested shortly after leaving the Royal Media Services premises, where he had remained overnight after his television interview, before being driven to the DCI headquarters for questioning.