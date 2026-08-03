Kenya: Nduati, Maina Shine As Thika Sports Club Hosts Ncba Golf Series Qualifier

NAIROBI — Paul Nduati and Lucy Maina emerged as the Overall Gross winners at the NCBA Golf Series qualifier held at Thika Sports Club on Saturday, leading a field of 239 golfers in another highly competitive leg of the nationwide series.

Playing off handicap 6, Nduati returned an impressive 77 gross to clinch the Overall Men's title, while Maina, playing off handicap 18, carded 91 gross to secure the Overall Lady honours after a closely contested round.

Simon Ndungu finished as the Men's Runner-up with 82 gross, while Betty Ndenderu claimed the Ladies' Runner-up position after also returning 91 gross, losing to Maina on countback.

Moses Gatonye and David Matano completed the Gross winners' podium, both signing for 82 gross to finish third and fourth respectively.

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In the nett competitions, Hon. John Njoroge emerged as the Division II Men's winner after posting an excellent 40 points off handicap 19, while Marieh Muthee claimed the Division II Ladies' title with 36 points.

The Division III honours went to Joan Thiga, whose outstanding 40 points off handicap 46 earned her victory in the high-handicap category.

Among the special prizes, James Mworia was named Guest Winner with 36 points, Paul Jakaa claimed the Staff Winner award on 31 points, while Nicholas Njoka secured the Junior Winner title after returning 38 points.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA's Cyrus Muriuki, Sector Head - Energy, Oil & Gas, Transactional Banking, congratulated the winners and highlighted the bank's continued investment in the growth of golf across the country.

"The NCBA Golf Series continues to demonstrate the incredible passion for golf across Kenya, and today's turnout here at Thika Sports Club is another testament to that growth. We congratulate all the winners and thank every golfer who joined us. Beyond the competition, we remain committed to creating meaningful experiences for golfers. I wish the winners all the best as they prepare for the Grand Finale," Muriuki said.

Overall Men Winner Paul Nduati, Overall Lady Winner Lucy Maina, Division II Men's Winner Hon. John Njoroge, Division II Lady Winner Marieh Muthee, Division III Winner Joan Thiga and Junior Winner Nicholas Njoka all secured qualification for the 2026 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale.

The finale showdown is set for November 28 at the Karen Country Club winners in respective categories from clubs across Kenya and the East African region to compete for the series title.