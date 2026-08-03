Nigeria: 16 Feared Killed in Weekend Attacks On Sokoto Communities

The attacks in Sabon Birni and Rabah local government areas also reportedly left at least three people injured, an unconfirmed number abducted, and several families displaced.

At least 16 people, according to reports, were killed in separate attacks on three communities in Sokoto State between Friday evening and early Sunday.

Daily Trust newspaper reported that 12 people were killed in Lajinge, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, while four others died in Gandi and Maikujera communities in Rabah LGA.

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At least three other people were injured, while an unconfirmed number of residents were abducted.

The attackers also rustled livestock and stole fuel, cash, mobile phones and other goods, forcing several families to flee their homes.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the casualty figures and other details of the attacks.

Twelve killed in Lajinge

Daily Trust reported that armed men invaded Lajinge at about 11 p.m. on Saturday and remained in the community until about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The newspaper quoted some residents who said the attackers opened fire, entered houses, rustled livestock, and abducted an unspecified number of people.

Six people reportedly died after the attackers set fire to a room where they were hiding.

They were identified as Wauro, popularly known as Mallam Roro; his two sons, Ukasha and Mujaheed; two relatives, Sufyanu and Sani Shanbami; and an internally displaced person who had been staying with the family.

Another resident, identified as Lawwali, was killed while attempting to escape from the compound.

Other victims named in the report were Yusuf, three internally displaced persons who had sought refuge in Lajinge and a woman identified as Agada, who died from shock during the attack.

The attackers also abducted Mr Wauro's two wives and took away his livestock.

The number of abducted residents remained unclear because some of those initially taken away, particularly children, were later released, according to the report.

A member of the community's vigilante group told Daily Trust that its members were stationed near the village primary school when the attack began.

He said the vigilantes were overwhelmed and forced to retreat, allowing the attackers to move through the community.

Residents reported that the attack continued for about four hours without security reinforcement, despite repeated distress calls to personnel stationed in the neighbouring communities of Unguwar Lalle and Dan Tudu.

They also said the community had suffered previous attacks and repeatedly appealed to the government to deploy additional security personnel to the area.

Four killed in Rabah

Four other people were reportedly killed in Maikujera and Gandi communities in Rabah LGA between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

According to Daily Trust, suspected bandits entered Maikujera at about 6 p.m. on Friday and remained in the community for several hours, rustling livestock and looting shops.

Two residents, identified as Lawwali Mikailu, popularly called Alako, and Asmau Nanuwa, also known as Bodi, were reportedly killed.

Three other people sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A trader quoted by the newspaper said the attackers stole petrol, engine oil and more than ₦500,000 from his shop.

Residents estimated that livestock, cash and goods worth more than ₦250 million were stolen during the raid. The estimate has not been independently verified.

They also claimed that more than 150 cattle were rustled, along with bread, soft drinks, recharge cards, mobile phones, and other valuables taken from shops.

Another resident said some of the stolen livestock had been gathered from settlements in Bodinga, Shagari, Yabo and Tureta LGAs before the attackers passed through Maikujera.

According to the account, flooding had made alternative routes impassable, leaving the Maikujera bridge as a passage through the area.

Two killed in Gandi

The Gandi community was attacked at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

A resident quoted by the newspaper said the gunmen entered the community after rustling cattle from surrounding settlements.

The attackers reportedly attempted to break into a filling station to steal fuel but found it locked.

They subsequently damaged a dispensing pump before moving to roadside fuel vendors, where they allegedly stole petrol and engine oil.

The gunmen later entered houses reportedly constructed with support from the Government of Qatar for internally displaced persons.

Two residents were reportedly killed before soldiers arrived and forced the attackers to withdraw.

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Residents said the repeated attacks had forced many families to leave their homes, while some traders were preparing to close their businesses for fear of further attacks.

They said communities in the area had experienced several raids during the preceding week and appealed for the deployment of additional security personnel.

The residents commended the Divisional Police Officer in Rabah for responding to distress calls but said the police division needed reinforcement.

Police response

The spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmad Rufai, did not respond to telephone calls and a WhatsApp message seeking his reaction to the attacks in Gandi and Maikujera.

Regarding the Lajinge attack, Mr Rufai reportedly said he was travelling and had not been briefed about the incident.

He promised to verify the report upon reaching his office, but had not provided an update by the time the newspaper published its story.

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