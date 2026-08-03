Sudan: Livestock Minister Highlights Role of University Professors in Increasing Production and Productivity

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri emphasized the vital role of scientific and applied research, as well as the contribution of university professors, in increasing production and productivity in the livestock and fisheries sector, considering it one of the key pillars for achieving food security in the country.

This came during his meeting at his office on Sunday with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bahri, Professor Hatem Rahmatallah. The meeting discussed ways to activate the agreement signed between the ministry and the university and expand its scope to better serve sustainable development goals.

The meeting underscored the importance of the ministry's contribution to rehabilitating and developing farms, poultry facilities, and fish farms at the university in accordance with the latest technical standards. It also highlighted the importance of benefiting from the capabilities of the Regional Center for Meat Inspection and Health Standards in training university students and qualifying them in meat processing and food safety standards.

The two sides agreed that the University of Bahri would contribute its expertise and specialists to studies and designs related to the proposed Livestock Production City project, which is planned to be established in Khartoum State.

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For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bahri praised the valuable support provided by the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries to the university, affirming the university's commitment to utilizing all its research and academic capabilities to serve community issues and actively contribute to the ministry's programs aimed at promoting and developing the sector.