Sudan: Industry Minister Discusses Reconstruction and Investment Projects With Armed Forces Social Security Fund

Minister of Industry and Trade Mohasin Ali Yagoub discussed with Secretary-General of the Armed Forces Social Security Fund General Khalid Al-Shami ways to implement joint projects, particularly reconstruction projects, investment in self-sufficiency initiatives, and support for exports.

This came during a meeting held at the ministry's headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday, where the minister noted that the fund has the financial and technical capabilities to engage in strategic projects.

The meeting discussed establishing a partnership between the Social Security Fund and the Sudanese Sugar Company to finance and modernize sugar factories. It was agreed that the partnership would begin with financing agricultural operations at Assalaya and New Halfa sugar factories to meet the current production season, while assessing damages at the remaining factories in preparation for their reopening according to a proposed vision and timeline.

The partnership will also include the introduction of sugar-related products, in addition to agro-processing and livestock production, to increase added value and diversify sources of income.

General Al-Shami affirmed the Armed Forces Social Security Fund's support for the Ministry of Industry and Trade in implementing economically viable national projects, particularly in the sugar, pharmaceutical, and strategic industries, as well as free zone development projects.