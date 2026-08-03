South Africa: Media Alert - Higher Education Committee to Conduct Oversight Visits to Mpumalanga University and Tvet Colleges

2 August 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will from tomorrow until Friday conduct oversight visits to the University of Mpumalanga and the various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in the province.

The committee will interact with the management, students' representatives as well as labour unions in these institutions of higher learning, to discuss various topics including the use of Artificial Intelligence in post-school education and training, governance, infrastructure, NSFAS, students' accommodation and safety.

DETAILS OF THE COMMITTEE'S OVERISGHT VISITS TO MPUMALANGA:

Monday 3 August: 08h45 - Gert Sibande TVET College, (Standerton Campus)

Tuesday 4 August: 08h45 -Nkangala TVET College, (Witbank Campus)

Wednesday 5 August: 08h40 - Ehlanzeni TVET College (Mbombela Campus)

Thursday 6 August: 08h30 - University of Mpumalanga (Main Campus - Mbombela)

Friday 7 August: 08h00 - CET College and National Skills Fund project (Ehlanzeni TVET - Mbombela) and at 14h00 the committee will attend the inauguration of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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