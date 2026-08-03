South Africa: Diesel Hike Could Send Food Prices Higher

· Petrol prices are expected to stay almost unchanged in August, while diesel could rise by as much as R1.91 a litre because of higher global fuel prices.

· Rising diesel costs could push up the price of food, transport and other goods as businesses pass higher fuel costs on to consumers.

South African motorists could see mixed fuel prices this month.

Petrol is expected to stay almost the same, but diesel users are likely to be hit with a steep increase.

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Latest data from the Central Energy Fund shows that 93 Unleaded petrol could drop by about five cents a litre.

The price of 95 Unleaded petrol is expected to remain unchanged.

But diesel tells a different story.

The wholesale price of 50 parts per million diesel is expected to increase by about R1.75 a litre.

The price of 500 parts per million diesel could rise by as much as R1.91 a litre.

That means diesel users will pay much more to fill up.

At the coast, the wholesale price of 500 parts per million diesel could increase to about R25.82 a litre.

In Gauteng, it could reach about R26.69 a litre.

The retail price at the pump will be even higher because diesel prices are not regulated like petrol.

Petrol prices are expected to stay around R25.23 a litre for 95 Unleaded at the coast and about R26.11 inland.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is expected to announce the official fuel prices early this week.

The final prices could still change depending on the Slate Levy.

This levy helps fuel companies recover losses caused by changes in international oil prices.

If the levy is reduced, motorists could see a bigger petrol price cut and a smaller diesel increase.

But there is no guarantee that will happen.

The expected diesel increase comes after international fuel prices climbed sharply during July.

Oil prices have been highly unstable because of tensions in the Middle East.

Fears that conflict could disrupt oil supplies pushed global oil prices sharply higher.

Although prices later eased after hopes of a ceasefire, they remain much higher than they were at the start of the month.

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While petrol drivers may escape another big increase for now, the diesel hike is expected to affect more than just motorists.

Higher diesel prices usually increase transport costs for trucks, buses and farming equipment.

Those extra costs often lead to higher prices for food and many other everyday goods.

For many South Africans already struggling with the rising cost of living, the increase could place even more pressure on household budgets.