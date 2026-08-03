Africa: 'Africa Needs Health Self-Reliance'

Luanda — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on African countries to invest in specialised healthcare services to reduce treatment costs and curb the continent's reliance on overseas medical care, describing such an investment as a critical step toward the continent's health independence.

She made the remarks on Saturday in Luanda, Angola when she joined her host, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, to inaugurate the President Julius Nyerere Burn Treatment Hospital, a facility built to strengthen Angola's capacity to treat severe injuries and burn victims.

"Our founding leaders fought for the independence of our nations to free them from colonial rule. Our responsibility today is to strengthen Africa's economic independence, development and the rights of its people," she said.

She said investment in specialised care is central to building Africa's health independence, adding that the hospital stands as proof that Angola's vision of transforming its health sector by expanding access to modern healthcare at home, is becoming a reality.

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President Samia commended Angola for strengthening specialised medical services, including treatment for severe injuries, burns, eye disease and other conditions requiring advanced technology and highly skilled expertise. She said the investment would boost Angola's ability to treat its own citizens while significantly cutting the cost of sending patients abroad for care.

"The investment would enhance Angola's capacity to treat its citizens at home while significantly reducing the cost of sending patients abroad for specialised care," said President Samia.

President Samia further said that Tanzania has made significant progress in specialised treatment for kidney disease, cancer and heart conditions, adding that Tanzania and Angola have great potential to deepen cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The Head of State further said she would direct Tanzanian health professionals, particularly specialists in burn treatment, to visit the hospital to learn from and exchange expertise with their Angolan counterparts.

She stressed that collaboration in medical expertise, technology and knowledgesharing is essential to building Africa's capacity to provide quality healthcare for its people.

President Lourenço said the hospital fills a critical gap in specialised healthcare in Angola, particularly for burn victims who require urgent and advanced treatment.

He said naming the hospital after Mwalimu Julius Nyerere recognises the late Tanzanian leader's contribution to nation-building and his support for the liberation struggles of African countries.

"Today's Angola continues to honour the legacy of Mwalimu Nyerere, whose country welcomed our freedom fighters, soldiers and civilians during our struggle for independence," said President Lourenço.

He also thanked President Samia, Maria Nyerere and the Nyerere family for attending the inauguration, saying their presence gave the occasion special historical significance.

Although Angola had taken time to bestow the honour on Mwalimu Nyerere, President Lourenço said the presence of President Samia and the Father of the Nation's family made the inauguration even more meaningful.

Earlier, Angola's Minister for Health, Dr Sílvia Lutucuta, said the President Julius Nyerere Hospital was established to strengthen the country's ability to provide specialised care for patients with complex medical conditions requiring advanced expertise, technology and intensive care.

She said the hospital would also serve as a centre for research, innovation, training and professional excellence for healthcare workers.

The facility has already begun operations with specialised neonatal and paediatric units.

Speaking on behalf of the Nyerere family, Madaraka Nyerere thanked the government of Angola for preserving Mwalimu Nyerere's legacy through an institution that will save lives and provide essential healthcare services.

He expressed hope that the President Julius Nyerere Hospital would become a centre of excellence in treatment, medical training and research while further strengthening the long-standing historical ties between Tanzania and Angola.

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On the first day of her visit to Angola, President Samia attended the launch of the "Building Resilience for Women and Girls: Climate, Conflict and Sustainable Futures" campaign, which aims to empower women and girls to address the impacts of climate change, conflict and build sustainable futures.

During the event, she called on African First Ladies to support efforts to improve 'Africa needs health self-reliance' the health and well-being of the continent's people, particularly in advancing her role as the African Union Champion for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

The campaign, organised on the sidelines of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) meeting, brought together First Ladies from Cabo Verde, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe.