Tanzanian Exhibitors Hailed for Their Support in Dar Expo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian exhibitors have been commended for their active participation during the stationery, school and office supplies expo held in Dar es Salaam recently.

Organised by India based Tecburg Private Limited, the expo showcased high quality and durable products designed to suit demands of the modern world.

In his recent media briefing, Tecburg Private Limited Marketing Director Mr Ashish Jain reiterated that the support they received from Tanzanian exhibitors was excellent.

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"Generally, we had a successful networking event such that key stakeholders in this industry visited the expo and fully engaged the exhibiting delegates.

"We had maximum support from Tanzanian exhibitors which are Jamana Printers Limited Tanzania, Vraj Distributors Tanzania, Five Star Printers Ltd Tanzania as well as Masumin Printways & Stationers Limited," he said.

He further pointed out that basing on the success the expo stamped, delegates were happy and wanted them to conduct a big three-day expo when they come back in the country.

A number of products were showcased like stationery, writing instruments, art and craft, notebooks and diaries, books and publishing, toys and hobby.

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Among the attendees were importers, distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, multi-brand chain stores, E-commerce companies and other concerned trading experts.

Meanwhile, other exhibitors during the Tanzania expo were Durable · Hunke & Jochheim Gmbh & Co, Kg Germany, Add Pens Private Limited India, Saino Pen & Plastic Pvt Ltd India, SBK Manufacturing Company India, PP Bafna Ventures Pvt Ltd India, RS Paper India, Big Five Inc India and Kaagaz Trading LLC UAE.

In a related development, Mr Jain revealed that special discounts will be given to Tanzanian manufacturers during their next stationary, school and office supplies expo to be held at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa from May 20 to 22 next year.